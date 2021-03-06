KBC Group NV Purchases 6,369 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in SunPower were worth $8,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SunPower by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 381,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after purchasing an additional 170,535 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in SunPower by 2,433.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 34,592 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SunPower alerts:

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $76,060.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 38,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $1,450,337.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,132.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,254 shares of company stock worth $8,748,308 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $30.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.92 and a beta of 2.47. SunPower Co. has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $57.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.29 and a 200 day moving average of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. Equities analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered SunPower from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered SunPower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Roth Capital raised their price target on SunPower from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SunPower from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.