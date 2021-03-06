KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered KBC Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KBC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered KBC Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get KBC Group alerts:

KBCSY stock opened at $35.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.96 and its 200 day moving average is $31.95. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.52. KBC Group has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $38.49.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.