KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the January 28th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 333,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

KBS Fashion Group stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 65,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,535. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.14. KBS Fashion Group has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $5.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KBS Fashion Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) by 89.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,501 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.78% of KBS Fashion Group worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KBS Fashion Group Company Profile

KBS Fashion Group Limited, a casual menswear company, designs, markets, and sells fashion menswear products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Distribution Network, Corporate Stores, and OEM. It offers apparel products, including cotton and down jackets, sweaters, suits, shirts, T-shirts, jeans, and trousers; accessories, such as shoes, bags, belts, socks, and caps; and footwear for urban males between the ages of 20 and 40 under the KBS brand name.

