Kendall Capital Management Has $2.89 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kendall Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,792 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.1% of Kendall Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

Apple stock opened at $121.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.16. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.