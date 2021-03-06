Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kennametal by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,728,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,555,000 after acquiring an additional 678,804 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Kennametal by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,935,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,618,000 after acquiring an additional 51,898 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kennametal by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,341,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,840,000 after acquiring an additional 127,878 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal during the third quarter worth $23,170,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Kennametal by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 797,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,906,000 after acquiring an additional 46,526 shares during the period.

KMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kennametal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $39.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kennametal Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $41.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.46, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $440.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

