Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Short Interest Update

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 60.3% from the January 28th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kenon during the 4th quarter valued at $5,189,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Kenon by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Kenon by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 170,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 92,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KEN traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.70. 688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,604. Kenon has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $31.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates through OPC, Quantum, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles and parts through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China.

