Kepler Capital Markets Lowers Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) to Hold

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Aalberts in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an overweight rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:AALBF opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.53. Aalberts has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $49.73.

About Aalberts

Aalberts N.V. operates as a technology company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Installation Technology, Material Technology, Climate Technology, and Industrial Technology. The Installation Technology segment develops, manufactures, and sells piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in buildings and industrial markets.

