Kering SA Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.42 Per Share (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kering in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda expects that the company will earn $3.42 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Kering currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $65.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.48. The company has a market capitalization of $81.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Kering has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $74.44.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

