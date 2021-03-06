Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) PT Raised to $30.00

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) had its price objective raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of KDP opened at $31.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $33.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,176,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,665,000 after buying an additional 6,940,708 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,700,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,408,000 after buying an additional 5,813,803 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 5,484,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,515,000 after buying an additional 3,330,402 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,768,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 608.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 3,345,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,331,000 after buying an additional 2,872,805 shares during the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

