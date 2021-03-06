Keybank National Association OH Boosts Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Invitae were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,710,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,138,000 after buying an additional 620,142 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter worth $25,915,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,097,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,573,000 after buying an additional 361,167 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter worth $7,993,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 252,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after buying an additional 146,590 shares during the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $134,762.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 34,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $2,004,149.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 696,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,483,233. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.11. Invitae Co. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $100.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

