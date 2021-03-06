Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total value of $6,004,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,521,178.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hemant Taneja sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.39, for a total value of $967,211.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,171 shares in the company, valued at $17,206,683.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,334 shares of company stock worth $59,616,796 over the last ninety days. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.91.

TDOC stock opened at $189.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.65 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.01 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.89.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

