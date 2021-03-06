Keybank National Association OH Has $410,000 Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLT. Susquehanna increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.11.

FLT stock opened at $282.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.51 and a 1-year high of $292.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.29.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.