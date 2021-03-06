Keybank National Association OH Has $421,000 Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in CF Industries by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Stephens raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Cleveland Research raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.79.

CF stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

