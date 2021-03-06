Keybank National Association OH Increases Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 12,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BX opened at $66.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $72.10. The company has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of 61.70 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.86.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.23%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

