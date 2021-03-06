Keybank National Association OH Purchases Shares of 25,000 Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,277,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,165,000 after buying an additional 375,356 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 425,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after buying an additional 15,344 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 407,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after buying an additional 166,724 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 393,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 256,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLYM. TheStreet raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $452.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.13. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $19.01.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.64). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.