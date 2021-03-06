Keybank National Association OH Sells 230 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock opened at $237.80 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $252.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.78 and its 200 day moving average is $205.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LH. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.63.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

