KeyCorp Boosts WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Price Target to $20.00

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WOW. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Shares of NYSE WOW opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 68.12 and a beta of 1.60. WideOpenWest has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $17.72.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.68 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WideOpenWest will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOW. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 263.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

