Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Given New C$225.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$250.00 to C$225.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Kinaxis from C$252.00 to C$241.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

KXS stock opened at C$132.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$176.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$186.36. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of C$86.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$224.98.

In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 9,775 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.45, for a total value of C$1,724,798.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at C$4,202,333.20. Also, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 18,374 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.45, for a total value of C$3,242,092.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,589,557.15.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and machine learning, as well as sales and operations planning process.

