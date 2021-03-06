King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.36% of Envestnet worth $16,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Envestnet by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Envestnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $548,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Envestnet by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Envestnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000.

In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $2,059,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,854,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $71.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -548.15 and a beta of 1.51. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.53 and a 52 week high of $92.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.37.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Envestnet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.45.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

