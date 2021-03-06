King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $24.70 Million Stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $24,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Simmons Bank raised its stake in LiveRamp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the third quarter worth about $25,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $727,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,147,975.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 34,868 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $2,551,640.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,235,769.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,668 shares of company stock worth $3,302,433 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

RAMP has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

LiveRamp stock opened at $52.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.12 and a beta of 1.28. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.44 and a 52-week high of $87.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.05.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.10 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

