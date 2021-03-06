King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 280,044 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,219,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,044 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $39,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KDP. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 46.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $31.53 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $33.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.69 and its 200-day moving average is $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

