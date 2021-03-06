King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 2,175 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 161,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $8,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Grace Capital boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 9,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Aufman Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 29,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $749,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $6,311,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,848.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,200 shares of company stock valued at $10,390,512 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEO. BTIG Research began coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist began coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.32. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $61.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,441.19 and a beta of 0.79.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

