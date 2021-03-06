King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 689 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $12,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 37.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 29.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,882,000 after purchasing an additional 68,096 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 498,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4,334.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 24,967 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $5,356,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total value of $13,797,000.00. Insiders sold 1,045,350 shares of company stock valued at $111,138,289 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $86.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 452.71 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $128.23.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

