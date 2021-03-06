King Luther Capital Management Corp Trims Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $352.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $352.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.93. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $362.37.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

