Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $200.03 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) will announce sales of $200.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Knowles’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $200.12 million and the lowest is $200.00 million. Knowles reported sales of $163.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Knowles will report full-year sales of $860.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $855.00 million to $868.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $917.12 million, with estimates ranging from $892.40 million to $947.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $243.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million.

KN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

NYSE:KN opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Knowles has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $21.88. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -513.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.36.

In related news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 6,786 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $140,673.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,546.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 5,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,867 shares of company stock valued at $342,040. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Knowles by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Knowles in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knowles in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Knowles by 61,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

