Kontoor Brands, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th.

Kontoor Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 48.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kontoor Brands to earn $3.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.5%.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Shares of KTB stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.99 and a 200-day moving average of $35.56.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $660.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.34 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

KTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.