Korea Investment CORP Acquires 83,100 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 280.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $7,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 57.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 382.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.07.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $143,420.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $353,472.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,535,222 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBA opened at $54.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $78.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.17%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

