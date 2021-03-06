Korea Investment CORP Has $6.34 Million Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,300 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Splunk were worth $6,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Splunk by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $87,048.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,545 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,775. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $136.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $225.89. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.04.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Citigroup started coverage on Splunk in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.11.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

