Korea Investment CORP Raises Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 165.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $5,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $199.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.14.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $164.38 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.27 and a 52-week high of $201.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.77.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

