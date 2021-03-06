Korea Investment CORP Sells 436,852 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,396,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436,852 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.05% of Johnson & Johnson worth $219,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,603,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $1,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

JNJ stock opened at $156.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.60. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

