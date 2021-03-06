Korea Investment CORP Sells 60,300 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 66.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 60,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $6,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 699,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,479,000 after acquiring an additional 173,737 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 13,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ODFL. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.27.

ODFL stock opened at $219.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.38. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.80 and a fifty-two week high of $227.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.