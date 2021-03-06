Kuboo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGTB) Short Interest Update

Kuboo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGTB) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a growth of 72.8% from the January 28th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 738,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SGTB stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Kuboo has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.03.

Kuboo, Inc, doing business as Safe Communications, Inc, provides open and secure family communications. It operates a child safe virtual world that offers games, edutainment, controlled chat, and multiple channels online streaming in one platform. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

