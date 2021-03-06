Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the January 28th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

KUBTY traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.04. 14,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,488. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.40. Kubota has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $122.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.01.

About Kubota

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells a range of machinery, and other industrial and consumer products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment provides tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

