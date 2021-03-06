Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KHNGY shares. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday.

KHNGY traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.12. 6,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.85. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $53.02.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, seafood logistics, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking, tracking, and tracing of shipments; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

