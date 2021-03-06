Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Kuehne + Nagel International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of KHNGY opened at $52.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.85. Kuehne + Nagel International has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $53.02. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, seafood logistics, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking, tracking, and tracing of shipments; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

