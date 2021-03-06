Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KHNGY. AlphaValue raised Kuehne + Nagel International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KHNGY opened at $52.12 on Thursday. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $53.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day moving average of $42.85. The company has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 0.81.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, seafood logistics, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking, tracking, and tracing of shipments; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

