Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KRUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kura Sushi USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum raised Kura Sushi USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens increased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.20.

NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $31.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.16. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $36.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.23 million, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 2.30.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 44.44% and a negative net margin of 60.53%. The business had revenue of $9.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 183,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 20,998 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $800,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 32.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

