KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Price Target Raised to $15.00

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KVH Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised shares of KVH Industries from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

Shares of KVHI opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.44 million, a PE ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. KVH Industries has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $15.29.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that KVH Industries will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Balog sold 20,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $233,811.94. Also, insider Robert J. Balog sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $37,844.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,547 shares of company stock valued at $709,698 over the last three months. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVHI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in KVH Industries by 220.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in KVH Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,187,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in KVH Industries by 154.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 56,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 34,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in KVH Industries by 23.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in KVH Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.