LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LafargeHolcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LafargeHolcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LafargeHolcim presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of HCMLY opened at $11.37 on Thursday. LafargeHolcim has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $11.89. The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

LafargeHolcim Company Profile

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

