Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Receives $24.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

LPI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 313.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.97. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $39.42. The stock has a market cap of $411.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 4.72.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

