Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Short Interest Update

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 181,200 shares, a growth of 72.6% from the January 28th total of 105,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Lasertec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of Lasertec stock opened at $95.00 on Friday. Lasertec has a 52 week low of $45.30 and a 52 week high of $110.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.51.

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, energy efficiency and environment products, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer inspection and measurement equipment, such as lithography process inspection systems and coating thickness non-uniformity inspection systems; systems used to inspect and review SiC and transparent wafers, which have applications in electric power systems, and railway, office, and consumer equipment.

