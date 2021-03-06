Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $110.28 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) will post $110.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $110.00 million to $111.10 million. Lattice Semiconductor posted sales of $97.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year sales of $451.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $447.80 million to $458.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $512.05 million, with estimates ranging from $496.30 million to $519.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LSCC shares. Cowen upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

In related news, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $31,147.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 160,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,936,308.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $40,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,119.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,548 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,691 over the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 305,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,836,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 390,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,294,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,415,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,678,000 after buying an additional 78,398 shares during the period.

NASDAQ LSCC traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,991,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 127.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average of $38.38. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $51.49.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

