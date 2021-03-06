Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Stock Position Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,472 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Lazard worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lazard by 50.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after buying an additional 58,375 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lazard by 23.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Lazard by 51.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 814,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after buying an additional 277,701 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 4.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 239,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 11.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAZ opened at $40.04 on Friday. Lazard Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.66.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $898.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LAZ shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Lazard in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus upped their target price on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lazard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

