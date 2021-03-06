Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.99 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to post sales of $4.99 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.01 billion. Lear posted sales of $4.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year sales of $20.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.41 billion to $20.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $22.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.52 billion to $22.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

LEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

Lear stock opened at $176.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear has a one year low of $63.20 and a one year high of $176.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEA. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Lear by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 14,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,832,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Lear by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 247,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,412,000 after acquiring an additional 42,044 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $1,574,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

