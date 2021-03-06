Leede Jones Gab Reiterates Buy Rating for Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF)

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Leede Jones Gab in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Profound Medical from $20.25 to $28.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.45.

NASDAQ PROF opened at $22.27 on Thursday. Profound Medical has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.15 million, a PE ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.79.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.69% and a negative net margin of 275.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Profound Medical will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Profound Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Profound Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Profound Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Profound Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Profound Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

