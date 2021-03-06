LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) CEO Sells $2,203,895.29 in Stock

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 42,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $2,203,895.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,796,567 shares in the company, valued at $143,771,509.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $46.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.65 and its 200-day moving average is $38.19. The firm has a market cap of $951.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $54.96.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LMAT shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 327.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 288.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 59,165 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.