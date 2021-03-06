LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

LeMaitre Vascular has raised its dividend payment by 72.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. LeMaitre Vascular has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $46.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $951.80 million, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $54.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.19.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Equities analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 42,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $2,203,895.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,796,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,771,509.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 48,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $2,465,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,796,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,184,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,523 shares of company stock valued at $6,295,180. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

