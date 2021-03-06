Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Short Interest Update

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,070,000 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the January 28th total of 8,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Lennar alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,635,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 87,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 26,394 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LEN. Barclays cut shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.10.

Shares of Lennar stock traded up $5.56 on Friday, reaching $85.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,249,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,202. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lennar has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lennar will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.