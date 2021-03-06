Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Earns Underperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $285.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LII. Barclays downgraded Lennox International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lennox International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lennox International from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Lennox International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $254.07.

Lennox International stock opened at $283.08 on Wednesday. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $163.40 and a 52 week high of $319.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $285.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.91.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $1,318,105.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,179 shares in the company, valued at $23,022,446.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.80, for a total value of $104,529.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,549 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 8.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Lennox International by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International during the third quarter worth $221,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Lennox International by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,718,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Lennox International by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,423,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

