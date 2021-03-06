Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BE shares. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

In other news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 208,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,797,925.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 170,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $5,205,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,316.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 539,747 shares of company stock valued at $15,965,843 in the last ninety days. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BE opened at $25.61 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $44.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 3.77.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.41 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.